Independence Day 2023: Several iconic buildings illuminated in Tricolour

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport illuminated in tricolour ahead of the Independence Day, in Mumbai.
Charminar, Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Charminar was illuminated with tri-colour lights ahead of Independence Day, in the old city of Hyderabad.
Clock Tower in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI Photo
The newly-renovated historic Clock Tower illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.
Attari-Wagah border
Credit: PTI Photo
The gate at the Attari-Wagah border was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Attari.
Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Raj Bhavan was illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata.
Mantralaya, Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Mantralaya building illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai.
HDFC office, Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
The HDFC office building illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata.
Ganpat bridge in Doda, J&K.
Credit: X/@diprjk
Ganpat bridge in Doda, J&K was illuminated in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.
Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
Credit: PTI Photo
Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly building in Bhopal illuminated with colourful lights.
The Media Tree in Coimbatore.
Credit: PTI Photo
The 'Media Tree', which has been erected as part of a Smart City project in the Race Course Road area, illuminated in the colours of the national flag, in Coimbatore.
Rajasthan Assembly
Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan Assembly illuminated on the eve of Independence Day, in Jaipur.
Calcutta High Court
Credit: PTI Photo
Calcutta High Court illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata.
BMC building in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
BMC building illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Mumbai.