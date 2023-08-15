Home
Homeindia

Independence Day 2023: Several iconic buildings illuminated in Tricolour

Several iconic buildings across the country were illuminated in the Tricolour to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. Take a look at the pictures here.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 09:27 IST

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport illuminated in tricolour ahead of the Independence Day, in Mumbai.

Charminar, Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Charminar was illuminated with tri-colour lights ahead of Independence Day, in the old city of Hyderabad.

Clock Tower in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

The newly-renovated historic Clock Tower illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar.

Attari-Wagah border

Credit: PTI Photo

The gate at the Attari-Wagah border was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, in Attari.

Raj Bhavan, Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Raj Bhavan was illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata.

Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Mantralaya building illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Mumbai.

HDFC office, Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

The HDFC office building illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata.

Ganpat bridge in Doda, J&K.

Credit: X/@diprjk

Ganpat bridge in Doda, J&K was illuminated in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly building in Bhopal illuminated with colourful lights.

The Media Tree in Coimbatore.

Credit: PTI Photo

The 'Media Tree', which has been erected as part of a Smart City project in the Race Course Road area, illuminated in the colours of the national flag, in Coimbatore.

Rajasthan Assembly

Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Assembly illuminated on the eve of Independence Day, in Jaipur.

Calcutta High Court

Credit: PTI Photo

Calcutta High Court illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day, in Kolkata.

BMC building in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

BMC building illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, in Mumbai.

(Published 15 August 2023, 09:27 IST)
India NewsIndependence Day

