Independent candidates who won in Lok Sabha Elections

Here we list seven candidates who emerged as the giant slayers in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 despite no any party affiliations.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 12:01 IST
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 12:01 IST

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 2023, has won Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat.

Credit: PTI

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of the one of two assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, won from the Faridkot reserve constituency in Punjab.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Terror financing accused Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, emerged victorious on Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla seat.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who contested the Purnea Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as an independent, won the seat by a margin of over 23,000 votes.

Credit: PTI

Babubhai Patel defeated BJP's three-term MP Lalu Patel by 6,225 votes from the only Lok Sabha seat in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Mohmad Haneefa defeated his nearest Congress rival Tsering Namgyal by a margin of 27,906 votes in the lone Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.

Credit: X/@SajjadKargili_

Vishal Patil defeated BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil by a margin of 1,00,053 in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Credit: X/@patilvishalvp

Published 05 June 2024, 12:01 IST
Indian Politicsindependent candidate

