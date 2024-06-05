Independent candidates who won in Lok Sabha Elections

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 2023, has won Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat.
Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of the one of two assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, won from the Faridkot reserve constituency in Punjab.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Terror financing accused Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, emerged victorious on Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla seat.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who contested the Purnea Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as an independent, won the seat by a margin of over 23,000 votes.
Babubhai Patel defeated BJP's three-term MP Lalu Patel by 6,225 votes from the only Lok Sabha seat in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mohmad Haneefa defeated his nearest Congress rival Tsering Namgyal by a margin of 27,906 votes in the lone Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency.
Credit: X/@SajjadKargili_
Vishal Patil defeated BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil by a margin of 1,00,053 in Sangli, Maharashtra.
Published 05 June 2024, 12:01 IST