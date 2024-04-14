India adds record 18 GW renewable energy capacity in FY24

Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh, in a recent interview with PTI, said, "You see, my installed capacity of RE is about 190 GW, I have 103 GW under construction, that makes it 290 GW. I have 72 GW under bids, so I am already at about 360 GW. I will reach it (target of renewable energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030) before time as I reach all my targets."