India and China made 'some progress' in disengagement, says EAM Jaishankar

His comment comes days after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 14:13 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 14:13 IST
ChinaIndiaS JaishankarLadakhIndia-China border

