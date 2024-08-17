India and its neighbours: Keeping dialogues on despite changes in political landscapes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and extended his best wishes to Muhammad Yunus after the microfinance pioneer was sworn in as the chief advisor of the new interim government of Bangladesh on August 8. Yunus called Modi about a week later. Meanwhile, Pranay Verma, New Delhi’s envoy to Dhaka, had a courtesy meeting with Touhid Hossain, the advisor of foreign affairs of the government led by Yunus.

Notwithstanding its historic ties with Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, India moved fast to engage the new dispensation that came to power in Bangladesh after her government fell on August 8 in the wake of a series of mass protests, first against reservation in public sector jobs and then against the crackdown on the agitating students and youths. Modi expressed concern over the attacks on the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, but he also reaffirmed India’s commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security, and development.