India begins talks with IEA for full membership

For a country to become a full member of the IEA, it must be a member country of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). IEA also mandates its member nations to hold crude oil and/or product reserves (strategic oil reserves) equivalent to 90 days of the previous year's net imports, to which the government has immediate access (even if it does not own them directly) and could be used to address disruptions to global oil supply.