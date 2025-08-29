Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India being ‘forced to normalise on China’s terms,’ Congress tears into Modi ahead of Xi meet

Jairam Ramesh claimed Beijing is exploiting soured Indo-US ties while the PM, still avoiding Manipur, risks talks with no restoration of the pre-2020 status quo.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 07:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 07:49 IST
India NewsChinaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us