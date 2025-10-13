<p>Mysuru: BJP MLA T S Srivathsa has sought to know from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>leaders what would they do if legislators come to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>legislature in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-swayamsevak-sangh">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a>’s (RSS) uniform (ganavesha). He also asked Congress leaders if it was possible for them to ridicule those who wear a cap on Fridays.</p><p>Srivathsa's challenge to Congress leaders came in response to IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s recent letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS activities on government premises such as schools and temples and also to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/d-k-shivakumar-munirathna-clash-at-walk-with-bengaluru-event-over-kari-topi-comment-3761549">Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s remark on the ‘black cap’ MLA Munirathna </a>was wearing at a programme in Bengaluru on Sunday.</p><p>“Priyank Kharge's letter is the height of foolishness. The Chief Minister's reply to it is even more foolish. Let Kharge sit in an RSS shakha for one hour. Then, he will understand the activities of the sangh,” Srivathsa told mediapersons in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>on Monday.</p>.Opposition Chief Whip N Ravikumar demands expulsion of Minister Priyank Kharge from cabinet.<p>“Why does Kharge have such an allergy towards the RSS? No one can stop the sangh's activities. Whatever they are doing now as a ruling party, we will do the same when we come to power. We will come to the Legislative Assembly in the sangh's uniform. What will they do? We will hold shakhas in every house,” he said.</p><p>Srivathsa said it was unfortunate that the same mouth that recited 'Namaste sada vatsale' was now ridiculing the RSS cap. “Tell me, is it possible to ridicule those who wear a cap on Fridays? he asked. He was referring to Shivakumar, who had recited a few lines of the RSS anthem in the Legislative Assembly in August.</p>