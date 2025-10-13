<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station after a man working in Saudi Arabia was allegedly cheated of Rs 44.8 lakh by a group under the pretext of arranging his marriage.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Ashraf Tawarakadan (53), a native of Kerala, he had come to Mangaluru in September 2024 for marriage purposes. </p>.Man arrested for defrauding buyer of Rs 2.5L under pretext of selling car on OLX.<p>The accused - identified as Basheer, Safiya, and others - allegedly called him to Mangaluru on the pretext of showing a prospective bride. They reportedly took his photos and videos during the meeting and later threatened to leak them online unless he paid them a large sum of money.</p><p>Fearing defamation, Ashraf allegedly transferred Rs 44.80 lakh to the accused.</p><p>Based on his complaint, the Vittal Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4), 308(2), 115(2), 351(2), r/w 3(5) BNS-2023. Investigation is in progress.</p>