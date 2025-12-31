<p>Mumbai: Mumbai girl Kaamya Karthikeyan scripted history yet again by becoming the youngest Indian and the second-youngest female in the world to ski to the South Pole.</p><p>Kaamya, 18-year-old mountaineering prodigy and an alumni of Navy Children School, is daughter of Commander S Karthikeyan, an Indian Navy officer and Lavanya Karthikeyan. </p><p>During the latest expedition, Kaamya braved harsh weather of - 30℃, gale force winds to cover approximately 60 Nautical Miles (nearly 115 km) on foot from 89º South, pulling a sled laden with her complete expedition load, to reach the South Pole on 27 December 2025.</p>.<p>She is on a quest to become the youngest person ever to accomplish the Explorers Grand Slam – an ultimate adventure to climb the highest peak on all seven continents and ski to both the poles.</p><p>She had earlier completed the Seven Summits Challenge, including becoming the youngest Indian and second-youngest female in the world to climb Mt Everest from the Nepal side.</p><p>“Kaamya's extraordinary achievement is sure to inspire many of her generation to push beyond their boundaries,” the Indian Navy said. </p><p>In the last week of November, the expedition was fagged-off from the iconic Penguin Enclosure at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo (VJBBGZ) at Byculla in Mumbai by Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Bhushan Gagrani.</p><p>The Explorer's Grand Slam is an adventurer's goal to reach the North Pole and South Pole, as well as climb the Seven Summits - Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, Vinson and Pancak Jaya/Kościuszko.</p>