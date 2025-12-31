Menu
india maharashtra

Mumbai's 18-yr-old Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes youngest Indian to reach South Pole

The Indian Navy said, 'Kaamya's extraordinary achievement is sure to inspire many of her generation to push beyond their boundaries.'
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 03:53 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 03:53 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraTrending

