<p>Mumbai: Dr. Siddhivinayak Barve, Director, KET's Scientific Research Centre, Mulund, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> has been elected as the Chairman of the National Centre for Science Communicators (NCSC) for 2025–2028. </p><p>The Mumbai-headquartered NCSC is a premier organisation dedicated to the promotion and advancement of science communication in India.</p><p>Shivprasad Khened, Advisor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai and former Director Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai and veteran science journalist and editor Vithal Nadkarni were elected Vice Chairman.</p><p>The announcement was made by eminent science communicator Suhas B Naik-Satam, Chief Executive, NCSC. </p><p>The new leadership team has been constituted following due process and reflects a balanced representation of experience, expertise, and commitment towards strengthening science communication across the country," said Naik-Satam.</p><p>Dr. Sanjay Bhagawat, former Vice-Principal, Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, Mumbai, was elected Treasurer.</p><p>The executive committee members are: Umesh Kumar Rustugi, Director, Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, Dr. Anuradha Majumdar, former Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Mumbai, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, Bombay College of Pharmacy, Dr. Pushpinder Bhatia. Guru Nanak College of Arts,Science and Commerce (Autonomous), Shailesh Malode, Programme Head, Akashvani, Mumbai & Nashik, Dr. Rupesh Hiraman Gaikwad, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry M. D. College, Dr. Rajendra Shinde, former Principal St. Xavier's College, Mumbai and Dr. Parul R. Sheth, Senior Science Communicator.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Barve reaffirmed NCSC's commitment to promoting scientific temper, strengthening science communication networks, and supporting educators, communicators, and institutions engaged in enhancing public understanding of science.</p>