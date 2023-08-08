Alleging unfair treatment, I.N.D.I.A bloc to move resolution against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

I.N.D.I.A parties are planning to move a resolution against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that the Opposition is not being treated fairly.
A committee of six MPs, including Jairam Ramesh, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Tiruchi Siva, Ramgopal Yadav, Elamaram Kareem and Vandana Chavan is being set up to draft the resolution, sources said.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A parties in Parliament on Tuesday. Sources said some MPs demanded that there should be one resolution every session against Dhankhar.
At the same time, leaders said the resolution is unlikely to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon Session, as only three days are left and for such a motion to be taken up, it needs a notice of 14 days.
The meeting also decided to rush into the Well of the House in protest, if an occasion arises. So far in the Session, the Opposition MPs had not rushed into the Well fearing suspension ahead of the voting on a contentious Bill that took away Delhi government’s power over bureaucrats.
“We did not want to get our MPs suspended before the vote on the Delhi Bill. AAP floor leader Sanjay Singh was suspended earlier,” a senior leader said.
On Tuesday, Opposition MPs rushed into the Well of the House when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sought to name Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien for not heeding to the Chair while raising a point of order for suspending the business of the House to discuss Manipur.
The MPs entered the Well two times more during the day. At the end, the House did not move ahead with suspending O’Brien against whom the government had moved a motion to suspend him from the rest of the Session.
At the meeting, sources said, several leaders expressed anguish over the way the Opposition is allegedly denied opportunity in the House while the ruling party got its way.