I.N.D.I.A bloc will sweep Chandigarh municipal polls: AAP's Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A bloc will sweep the Chandigarh municipal polls and the win will be the curtain raiser for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress— both I.N.D.I.A bloc members forged an alliance on Monday for the January 18 mayoral polls in the Union Territory.

Chadha told a press conference here that he was sure that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will defeat the BJP in the elections in Chandigarh.