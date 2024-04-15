India calls for de-escalation after Iran launches attacks on Israel, Jaishankar calls up Amirabdollahian

India has called for de-escalation and restraint after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel, triggering fear worldwide for a wider military conflict in West Asia.

New Delhi also stepped up diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the 17 Indian crew of the MSC Aries, a cargo vessel seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.

With nearly nine million citizens of India living in West Asia, New Delhi on Sunday expressed serious concern over the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. New Delhi noted that the hostilities between the two West Asian nations posed a threat to the peace and security in the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called up Iranian Foreign Minister H Amirabdollahian and discussed the situation in the region. Jaishankar stressed the need to return to diplomacy.