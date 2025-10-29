<p>New Delhi: Ahead of the winter, top military commanders from India and China have met at Chushul-Moldo border point on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to review the ground situation and reaffirmed that the two sides have maintained “peace and tranquillity” along the disputed boundary.</p><p>The Corps Commander level talks in eastern Ladakh happened days ahead of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ summit where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will share India’s stand on regional security issues before ministers from other countries including China and USA.</p><p>In two separate statements, the Ministry of External Affairs and Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said both sides held “active and in-depth communication” on the management of the western sector of the India-China boundary at the meeting that occurred on October 25.</p>.Ladakh representatives to hold talks with Centre in Delhi on October 22.<p>“The two sides noted the progress since the 22nd round of Corps Commander level meeting held in October 2024 and shared the view that peace and tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas. Both sides agreed to continue to use existing mechanisms to resolve any ground issues along the border to maintain stability,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.</p><p>In the wake of the 2020 LAC flare up and Galwan clash, New Delhi and Beijing have been holding talks at the diplomatic and military level to iron out thorny issues related to the 3,488 km long boundary that separates the two Asian nations.</p><p>“The 23rd round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point was the first one of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 24th round of Special Representatives Talks held on August 19. The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere,” the MEA said. In August, India and China agreed on a series of measures to improve bilateral ties.</p><p>Meanwhile, Rajnath will attend the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting - Plus in Kuala Lumpur on November 1. On the sidelines, the second edition of ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ informal meeting, under the chairmanship of Malaysia, will be held on October 31, wherein Defence Ministers from all ASEAN countries will participate aiming to further strengthen defence and security ties among ASEAN members and India.</p>