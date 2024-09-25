India, China's parallel rise presents unique problem: Jaishankar

Referring to those remarks, the minister said: “When I said 75 per cent of it has been sorted out - I was asked in a way to quantify - it's only of the disengagement. So that's one part of the problem. The main issue right now is the patrolling. You know, how do we, both of us, patrol up to the Line of Actual Control.” Jaishankar said the patrolling arrangements after 2020 have been disturbed. “So we've been able to sort out much of the disengagement, the friction points, but some of the patrolling issues need to be resolved.” He said once we deal with the disengagement, “there is the larger issue as both of us have brought a very large number of troops up to the border. So there is what we call the de-escalation issue, and then there is the larger, the next step is really, how do you deal with the rest of the relationship?” Jaishankar gave a historical perspective of the relationship and of the border dispute, saying the "entire 3500 kilometre-border between India and China is disputed".