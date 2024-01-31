India deploys unprecedented naval might near Red Sea to rein in piracy

New Delhi: India has deployed at least a dozen warships east of the Red Sea to provide security against pirates and has investigated more than 250 vessels as Western powers focus on attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, Indian officials said.

India has not joined the US-led task force for the Red Sea and does not have any warships there. But it currently has two frontline warships in the Gulf of Aden and at least 10 warships in the northern and western Arabian Sea, along with surveillance aircraft, the officials said.

This is India's largest deployment in the region, they said.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India's growing capability, interests and reputation warranted its help in difficult situations.

"We will not be considered a responsible country when bad things are happening in the surrounding country and we say 'I have got nothing to do with this',” he said at a public event on Tuesday.