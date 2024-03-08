India deports first group of Myanmar refugees who fled 2021 coup

"First batch of Myanmar nationals who entered India illegally deported today," N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, said in a post on messaging platform X.

Manipur has been roiled by sporadic violence which has killed nearly 200 people so far since ethnic clashes broke out in May last year.

Biren shared a video clip on X showing some women refugees being brought out of security vans and taken into an airport.

New Delhi has not signed the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which spells out refugee rights and states' responsibilities to protect them, nor does it have its own laws protecting refugees.

Biren wrote in his post that the country gave "shelter & aid to those fleeing the crisis in Myanmar on humanitarian grounds with a systematic approach".

India last month said it would end a decades-old visa-free movement policy with Myanmar for their border citizens for reasons including national security, days after the interior minister announced fencing of the 1,643-km (1,020 mile) border with Myanmar.