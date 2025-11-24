<p>Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Sunday warned that range forest officers (RFOs) would be responsible for post-2015 encroachments in their jurisdictions.</p>.<p>He visited Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district following a fatal leopard attack on a 5-year-old girl at Navilekal Gudda in Tarikere range.</p>.<p>"Any encroachment that happened after 2015 should be evicted," a statement from the minister said.</p>.Karnataka government's efforts to tap KSPCB funds set to hit legal hurdle.<p>In the wake of the row on commercialisation of King Cobra research, Khandre issued an order to train a minimum of 5 personnel in each of the divisions under the range of the snake, to rescue problem individuals. Private agencies should not be involved, he said.</p>