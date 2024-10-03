Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India flays US report on religious freedom; calls it 'malicious', politically-driven

The USCIRF report was critical of India for alleged violations of religious freedom.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 13:01 IST
India NewsUSIndiaUSAReligious freedomReligious minorityInternational Religious Freedom Report

Follow us on :

Follow Us