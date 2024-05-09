Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India has Negrito, Mongoloid class,' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury backs Sam Pitroda comment; draws flak from BJP

Pitroda stepped down from his post after backlash over the remark, but Adhir's comment comes even as the Congress has distanced itself from Pitroda's statement.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 08:53 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 08:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that India has a 'N-word type class' and 'Mongoloid class' -- remarks that came after former Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda said that 'Indians in the East look like Chinese...in the South like Africans'.

Pitroda stepped down from his post after backlash over the remark, but Adhir's comment comes even as the Congress has distanced itself from Pitroda's statement.

"Our topography gives rise to different kinds of appearances of our people...," he says to ANI, adding that "there are people of negrita type class in our country, some are like "Mongolians", some are black, some are white, no denying [sic]."

His comments drew flak from BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who said, "It’s not just Sam Pitroda but entire Congress that makes racist comments."

Pitroda made his remarks in an interview to The Statesman, and Poonawalla also questioned whether Adhir would be sacked or if he would get a 'soft landing' like Pitroda.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2024, 08:53 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsAdhir Ranjan ChowdhurySam PitrodaTrending

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT