India, ICC World Cup, SRK's 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' among Wikipedia’s most popular articles of 2023

'Until now,” it said. “In 2023, cricket comprised a full 16 per cent of English Wikipedia’s top 25 articles. The third most-viewed article in our annual list is about the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which received 304 per cent more interest this year vs. its last edition. That included over 1.25 million views on the day of the tournament final.”

Australia won the 2023 Cricket World Cup, defeating India in the final played in Ahmedabad last month. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who was awarded Player of the Tournament, received “more pageviews on Wikipedia this year (over ten million) than all those recorded for the 2019 Cricket World Cup that year (a bit under 9.5 million).”

Wikimedia Foundation said its data suggests that a healthy percentage of the pageviews to the World Cup, Indian Premier League, 2023 Indian Premier League, and English football’s Premier League English Wikipedia articles “came from people returning to the pages over an extended period of time.”