Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India in elite club of nations': DRDO conducts high-speed test of fighter aircraft escape system

In a rocket-sled test, the system coupled with a rocket propulsion mechanism is run at a high speed on a pair of rails to simulate a moving aircraft in mid-air, a senior official said.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 16:51 IST
India NewsDRDODefence Research and Development Organisation

Follow us on :

Follow Us