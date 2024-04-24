India inspect spice makers MDH, Everest over alleged contamination

Bengaluru: India is inspecting facilities of spice makers MDH and Everest for compliance with quality standards after sales of some of their products were halted in Hong Kong and Singapore for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

India's spices export regulator said it had sought data on MDH and Everest exports from relevant authorities in both countries and was working with the companies to find the "root cause" of the issue and propose corrective measures if needed.

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to queries about the Spices Board's statement.