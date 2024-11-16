India, Japan ink first military technology transfer pact for development of UNICORN mast for naval ships

<p>New Delhi, Nov 16: India has concluded its first military technology transfer pact with Japan with the two countries signing a “memorandum of implementation” for “co-development and co-production” of UNICORN mast for naval ships to increase their stealth features.</p><p>The agreement was inked at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, an Indian Navy spokesperson said here on Saturday, noting that Bharat Electronics Ltd Bengaluru would be the nodal Indian partner in the project.</p><p>The unified complex radio antenna (UNICORN) is a mast with integrated communication systems that help improve the stealth characteristics of ships.</p><p>Developed jointly by three Japanese companies, these antennas are currently fitted on Mogami class frigates of Japan Maritime Self Defence force.</p>.India successfully test-fires long-range cruise missile.<p>Unlike the conventional masts, UNICORN consolidates various antennas that are attached to multiple points on a mast into a single support column in order to reduce its radar signature and improve stealth.</p><p>In addition, the optimal placement of the antennas improves the maximum detection distance of radio waves emitted from outside, and simplified maintenance and installation processes.</p><p>The memorandum was signed and exchanged between Sibi George, the Indian Ambassador and Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency under Japan Ministry of Defence at a ceremony on Friday.</p><p>The pact came nine years after New Delhi and Tokyo signed an agreement on the “transfer of defence equipment and technology” to deepen the strategic ties between the two nations.</p><p>The stealth mast was one of the key Japanese military technologies that the Indian Navy was eyeing at besides US-2 amphibian aircraft.</p><p>The UNICORN technology was also discussed during the last 2+2 dialogue in August when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed bilateral strategic ties with their Japanese counterparts.</p>