Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Boxer Anthony ‌Joshua hurt in fatal car crash in Nigeria

Joshua, 36, sustained ⁠minor injuries when his vehicle collided ⁠with ⁠another car, Ogun ‌State ‌Police Command said.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 13:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 13:53 IST
Sports NewsNigeriaAccidentBoxingWorldAnthony Joshua

Follow us on :

Follow Us