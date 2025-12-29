<p>British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nigeria">Nigeria</a>'s Ogun State that killed two people, local police said on Monday.</p><p>Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said.</p>.Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live streams: how to watch Joshua fight, AJ fight time in US, Canada, NZ, Aus.<p>They are investigating the cause of the accident.</p><p>Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment. </p>