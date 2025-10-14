<p>New Delhi: India has been a "steadfast and reliable partner" in Mongolia's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after holding wide-ranging talks with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa.</p>.<p>Ukhnaa landed in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India, his first to the country as president.</p>.<p>Following his talks with the visiting leader, Modi said India will extend free e-visas to people from Mongolia.</p>.<p>"The relationship between India and Mongolia is not just diplomatic. It has spiritual bonding," Modi said.</p>.<p>"For centuries, both countries have been bound by the tenets of Buddhism, which is why we are also called spiritual siblings," he said.</p>.Relationship India- Israel share is a connection between very old civilisations: Israel Envoy.<p>Modi said India has been a "steadfast and reliable" partner in Mongolia's development story.</p>.<p>"The oil refinery project, being built with India's USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit, will provide new strength to Mongolia's energy security," he said.</p>.<p>Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955.</p>.<p>The partnership between the two countries spans across sectors such as defence and security, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation. </p>