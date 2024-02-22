India needs to usher in Green Revolution 2.0 to promote less water-intensive crops: GTRI

New Delhi: India needs to usher in Green Revolution 2.0 with a view to promote farming of less water-intensive crops such as pulses and oil seeds and discourage free power for the agri sector, economic think tank GTRI said on Thursday.

There is a need to "promote less water-intensive crops like pulses, oil seeds, and vegetables that can significantly reduce water demand and the government can guarantee MSP (minimum support price) on these crops," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report said.

It said that awareness among farmers should be increased about adopting water-saving technologies such as drip irrigation, laser land levelling, training on water-efficient techniques and precision agriculture to improve water use efficiency.

It also suggested ending free electricity for agriculture and introducing water pricing mechanisms that can discourage overuse and encourage conservation, besides educating farmers about the long-term consequences of unsustainable practices.

These recommendations assume significance as farmers in some states are protesting over their demands, which include a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

The MSP on rice and wheat and free electricity has made growing water-intensive paddy artificially cheaper, it said, adding this unfairly disadvantage eco-friendly, naturally grown paddy that relies on rain or canal water.

"We need to usher in Green revolution 2.0 which would essentially be restoring crop mix that existed Pre Green revolution 1.0. We do not have any other option," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Just two crops, paddy and wheat, account for around 90-95 per cent value of total MSP purchases and the maximum procurement of paddy is done in states like Punjab and Haryana.

"Paddy, a water-intensive crop, consumes 2-3 times more water than alternative crops like maize or pulses. Every kilogram of paddy produced in Punjab consumes about 800-1,200 litres of water. Normally Punjab should not grow water-intensive paddy," he said.

Paddy cultivation accounts for over 70 per cent of groundwater withdrawal and over 90 per cent of Punjab's agricultural water comes from tube wells, and the number of active wells has increased exponentially in recent decades.

He said that as a result, the water table in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate of 0.4 metres per year, with some areas experiencing drops of up to 1 metre annually.

Farmers, incentivised by free electricity for tube wells, often lack the motivation to conserve water, further exacerbating the crisis.