Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India never actively targeted US dollar: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar was responding to a question on de-dollarisation at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a top American think-tank.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 21:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 21:18 IST
India NewsUSS JaishankarUS dollarWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us