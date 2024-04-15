India Politics Updates: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Tamil Nadu

Good morning readers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto yesterday which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times. However, the Congress dubbed it as 'Modifesto' and accused the prime minister of not honouring his promises made on jobs, doubling farmers' income and tackling inflation, and alleged that the prime minister is now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047. Meanwhile, the Congress announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, where it is contesting in alliance with AAP, fielding Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat and Udit Raj from North West Delhi. Kumar will be contesting against the BJP's two-time MP from the North East Delhi constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. As we get closer to the Lok Sabha elections, stay tuned to DH to stay updated will all the political updates!