India Politics Updates: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Tamil Nadu

Good morning readers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto yesterday which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times. However, the Congress dubbed it as 'Modifesto' and accused the prime minister of not honouring his promises made on jobs, doubling farmers' income and tackling inflation, and alleged that the prime minister is now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047.
Meanwhile, the Congress announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, where it is contesting in alliance with AAP, fielding Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat and Udit Raj from North West Delhi. Kumar will be contesting against the BJP's two-time MP from the North East Delhi constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. As we get closer to the Lok Sabha elections, stay tuned to DH to stay updated will all the political updates!
Highlights
Can't say about the seats that we will get but the result will be surprising: Former Rajasthan CM & Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence as he leaves for Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu
PM Modi launched the Sankalp Patra to give further impetus to the work that has been done after 10 years: Dharmendra Pradhan
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail today at around 12 noon
AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal is presently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
"From the last two times they're (BJP) winning by 25-0, but things have changed now and in favour of Congress. I can't say about the seats that we will get but the result will be surprising. The party in power should talk about the burning issues of people like we have given 5 Nyay and 25 guarantees in the manifesto but the BJP won't talk about it or better than it, they say that the Congress' manifesto is influenced by the Muslim League. What does it mean? This shows PM Modi is rattled... It's not about the manifesto but the credibility, when PM Modi won in 2014, situations were different..."
The agendas that were promised (by BJP) in 2014 before coming to power have now vanished: JMM leader Vijay Kumar Hansdak
