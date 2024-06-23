India Political Updates | Exam cancellations happening every day due to PM's incompetence, says Jairam Ramesh
Hello readers! OBC protesters on Saturday called off hunger strike after the Maharashtra government assured that the existing quota of OBCs would not be diluted. AAP MPs, MLAs and leaders to meet Delhi L-G today at 11 am to discuss water crisis in the national capital. Track the latest updates on today's political news here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 02:50 IST
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 02:50 IST
Highlights
02:3323 Jun 2024
After elections: RSS and the new status quo
02:3323 Jun 2024
OBC protesters call off hunger strike in Maharashtra
02:3323 Jun 2024
Exam cancellations happening every day due to PM's incompetence: Congress' Jairam Ramesh
After elections: RSS and the new status quo
By denying the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a clear majority, the Indian electorate did not just herald the return of coalition governments after a decade of one-party hegemony, but also triggered a political churn. The resultant tremors, triggered by a greatly consequential verdict, are likely to impact future strategies, alignments and trajectories of parties across the political divide.
Read more
OBC protesters call off hunger strike in Maharashtra
The two OBC protesters - Prof Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare - on Saturday called off their 10-day-long hunger strike after the Maharashtra government assured that the existing quota of other backward classes (OBCs) would not be diluted.
Read more
Exam cancellations happening every day due to PM's incompetence: Congress' Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday claimed that exam cancellations are happening in the country every day because of the "total incompetence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "people around him".
Read more
Published 23 June 2024, 02:50 IST