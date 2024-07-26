Parliament Live: BJP members to protest against Karnataka Congress govt over Valmiki and MUDA Scam
Good morning readers. The opposition continued its attack in Parliament on the government on the second day of Budget discussion over budgetary allocations, claiming it read like a gratitude letter to NDA allies, but the BJP asserted that it will spur employment and help India in its march for all-round development. Lok Sabha also witnessed an ugly spat between Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. During the course of the debate yesterday, the opposition members also said the government's focus on privatisation of public sector companies has reduced job opportunities for youths and the advent of artificial intelligence will further aggravate the problem. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates on the Union Budget discussion in the Parliament.
BJP-led Centre has deceived Delhiites in every budget in last 10 years: Atishi
Minimum support price (MSP) has become 'maximum suffering' for farmers
RECAP | Opposition terms Budget as 'love letter', BJP says it will generate employment
Valmiki, MUDA scam reach Parliament
All Karnataka BJP Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are requested to be present Infront of Gate No.1 Samvidhan Sadan on Friday, the 26th July 2024 at 10 a.m. to protest against Karnataka Congress Government over Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Scam and MUDA Scam.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demands discussion on 'border situation and huge trade deficit with China'
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "prioritize the conduct of the census and announce a clear timeline for its completion."
The AAP government Thursday accused the BJP-led Central government of "deceiving" Delhiites, saying the people of the city contributed Rs 15.59 lakh crore as income tax in the last 10 years but got just Rs 7,534 crore in budgetary allocations during the period, "which is less than one per cent of what they paid".
"Why is the BJP-ruled central government doing this injustice to Delhiites? Why don't people of Delhi get their rightful funds?" Finance Minister Atishi told a press conference here.
She accused the Central government of oppressing the people of Delhi. "Just like the British used to take the money of the people of India, India got nothing in return, only crumbs."
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala alleged that the minimum support price (MSP) has become 'maximum suffering' for farmers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the budget has failed to address the issues of people involved in farm activities.
Surjewala claimed that the the budget is an attempt to save the coalition government, appease allies and take revenge for defeat.