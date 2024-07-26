Parliament Live: BJP members to protest against Karnataka Congress govt over Valmiki and MUDA Scam

The AAP government Thursday accused the BJP-led Central government of "deceiving" Delhiites, saying the people of the city contributed Rs 15.59 lakh crore as income tax in the last 10 years but got just Rs 7,534 crore in budgetary allocations during the period, "which is less than one per cent of what they paid".

"Why is the BJP-ruled central government doing this injustice to Delhiites? Why don't people of Delhi get their rightful funds?" Finance Minister Atishi told a press conference here.

She accused the Central government of oppressing the people of Delhi. "Just like the British used to take the money of the people of India, India got nothing in return, only crumbs."