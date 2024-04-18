India performs poor in sending women to Parliament

Poor representation of women in the Lok Sabha has been largely because of major political parties shying away from giving tickets to the fairer sex. In the 2019 election, only 12.6 per cent of the BJP candidates were women. For the Congress, it stood at 12.8 per cent. In terms of women contestants, All India Trinamool Congress fielded 37.1 per cent women candidates in the 2019 elections, the highest among the major political parties.