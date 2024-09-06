Home
India Political Updates | Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu today, release manifesto

Hello readers! Anurag Thakur criticised the Congress and NC for 'derailing' peace achieved after abrogation of Article 370 and accused them of attempting to push Jammu and Kashmir back towards terrorism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching the BJP's poll campaign and release the party's manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning today. Track the latest political updates here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 03:25 IST

Highlights
08:2106 Sep 2024

Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu today, release manifesto

08:2106 Sep 2024

Congress, NC want to push J&K back into era of terrorism, unrest: Anurag Thakur

08:2106 Sep 2024

Will catch RSS-BJP by ear to get caste census done: Lalu Prasad Yadav

08:5506 Sep 2024

After Revanth Reddy came to power, the Constitution is being destroyed, says BRS leader Sravan Dasoju

08:2406 Sep 2024

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, 25 police officers, IPS probationers transferred in state, officials orders issued

08:2106 Sep 2024

Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu today, release manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BJP's poll campaign and release the party's manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.

Shah's visit comes at a critical time for the BJP in J&K as the party faces growing challenges ahead of the assembly elections with several leaders and workers protesting and some of them leaving the saffron party after being denied tickets.

Read more

08:2106 Sep 2024

Congress, NC want to push J&K back into era of terrorism, unrest: Anurag Thakur

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday criticised the Congress and National Conference for "derailing" peace and progress achieved after abrogation of Article 370 and accused them of attempting to push Jammu and Kashmir back towards terrorism, anarchy and unrest.

Read more

08:2106 Sep 2024

Will catch RSS-BJP by ear to get caste census done: Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday vowed to ensure that a caste census is conducted, saying he will "catch the RSS-BJP by the ear" to make it happen.

The former Bihar chief minister made the remark at a function organised by his party to mark the birth anniversary of OBC stalwart Babu Jagdeo Prasad, whose aggressive style of political mobilisation had earned him the epithet "Lenin of Bihar".

Read more

Published 06 September 2024, 02:55 IST
