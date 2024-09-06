India Political Updates | Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu today, release manifesto

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday vowed to ensure that a caste census is conducted, saying he will "catch the RSS-BJP by the ear" to make it happen.

The former Bihar chief minister made the remark at a function organised by his party to mark the birth anniversary of OBC stalwart Babu Jagdeo Prasad, whose aggressive style of political mobilisation had earned him the epithet "Lenin of Bihar".

