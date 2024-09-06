India Political Updates | Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu today, release manifesto
Hello readers! Anurag Thakur criticised the Congress and NC for 'derailing' peace achieved after abrogation of Article 370 and accused them of attempting to push Jammu and Kashmir back towards terrorism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching the BJP's poll campaign and release the party's manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning today.
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 03:25 IST
Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu today, release manifesto
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BJP's poll campaign and release the party's manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.
Shah's visit comes at a critical time for the BJP in J&K as the party faces growing challenges ahead of the assembly elections with several leaders and workers protesting and some of them leaving the saffron party after being denied tickets.
Congress, NC want to push J&K back into era of terrorism, unrest: Anurag Thakur
Former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday criticised the Congress and National Conference for "derailing" peace and progress achieved after abrogation of Article 370 and accused them of attempting to push Jammu and Kashmir back towards terrorism, anarchy and unrest.
Will catch RSS-BJP by ear to get caste census done: Lalu Prasad Yadav
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday vowed to ensure that a caste census is conducted, saying he will "catch the RSS-BJP by the ear" to make it happen.
The former Bihar chief minister made the remark at a function organised by his party to mark the birth anniversary of OBC stalwart Babu Jagdeo Prasad, whose aggressive style of political mobilisation had earned him the epithet "Lenin of Bihar".
Published 06 September 2024, 02:55 IST