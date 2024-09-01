India Political Updates | 'MVA, Congress never respected Shivaji,' says Fadnavis ahead of protest in Mumbai

Hello and welcome to today's live blog! A week after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to stage a protest in Mumbai today. Prominent leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from all MVA constituents are expected to join the protest. Meanwhile, in Patna, RJD will sit on a dharna to demand a nationwide caste census and the inclusion of the 2023 quota increase in Bihar in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Stay tuned here for all the latest political updates.