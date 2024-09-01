India Political Updates | 'MVA, Congress never respected Shivaji,' says Fadnavis ahead of protest in Mumbai
Hello and welcome to today's live blog! A week after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to stage a protest in Mumbai today. Prominent leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from all MVA constituents are expected to join the protest. Meanwhile, in Patna, RJD will sit on a dharna to demand a nationwide caste census and the inclusion of the 2023 quota increase in Bihar in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Stay tuned here for all the latest political updates.
RJD to hold protest over caste census today in Bihar
08:2401 Sep 2024
MVA to hold protest in Mumbai today over Shivaji statue collapse
With the collapse of the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji snowballing into a major issue ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) is planning a major show of strength on Sunday.
BJP parliamentary board decides who contests from where, says Haryana CM Saini
A day after Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli floated his name as candidate from Ladwa for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said it is the BJP's "parliamentary board" which decides who contests from where.
No files pending against H D Kumaraswamy, ex-BJP ministers, Karnataka Governor tells Congress
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday burst the ruling Congress’ bubble by saying that he has no files pending with him seeking sanction to prosecute Union Minister H D Kumarawamy and three former BJP ministers.