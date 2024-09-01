Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates | 'MVA, Congress never respected Shivaji,' says Fadnavis ahead of protest in Mumbai

Hello and welcome to today's live blog! A week after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to stage a protest in Mumbai today. Prominent leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from all MVA constituents are expected to join the protest. Meanwhile, in Patna, RJD will sit on a dharna to demand a nationwide caste census and the inclusion of the 2023 quota increase in Bihar in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Stay tuned here for all the latest political updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 03:58 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:5401 Sep 2024

RJD to hold protest over caste census today in Bihar

02:5401 Sep 2024

MVA to hold protest in Mumbai today over Shivaji statue collapse

02:5401 Sep 2024

No files pending against H D Kumaraswamy, ex-BJP ministers, Karnataka Governor tells Congress

09:2801 Sep 2024

'MVA, Congress never respected Shivaji,' says Fadnavis ahead of protest in Mumbai

08:2401 Sep 2024

RJD to hold protest over caste census today in Bihar

08:2401 Sep 2024

MVA to hold protest in Mumbai today over Shivaji statue collapse

With the collapse of the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji snowballing into a major issue ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) is planning a major show of strength on Sunday.

Read more

08:2401 Sep 2024

BJP parliamentary board decides who contests from where, says Haryana CM Saini

A day after Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli floated his name as candidate from Ladwa for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said it is the BJP's "parliamentary board" which decides who contests from where.

Read more

08:2401 Sep 2024

No files pending against H D Kumaraswamy, ex-BJP ministers, Karnataka Governor tells Congress

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday burst the ruling Congress’ bubble by saying that he has no files pending with him seeking sanction to prosecute Union Minister H D Kumarawamy and three former BJP ministers.

Read more

Published 01 September 2024, 03:00 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMumbaiRahul GandhiAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeBiharMamata BanerjeeSanjay RautRJDJharkhandAssembly electionsMVA

Follow us on :

Follow Us