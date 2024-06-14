India Political Updates: 'Unfortunate Health Minister not allowed to travel to Kuwait,' Kerala Revenue Minister
Following the Lok Sabha election results and the new government formation, there are still some questions to be answered. Chief among them is whether Rahul Gandhi will represent Wayanad or Raebareli. While the Gandhi scion has said that his decision will make both constituencies happy, it is believed he is more likely to represent the Uttar Pradesh constituency, previously represented by his mother Sonia. There has been some buzz that Priyanka, who had not contested the general elections, might represent Wayanad, paving the way for the brother-sister duo to make their way into the Lower House of the Parliament. Meanwhile, Tamilisai Soundararajan denied any rumours of an inter-party feud, fueled by images of her and Shah together. Track this and more of the latest political updates only with DH!
Ernakulam: Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan says "It was an unfortunate incident that Kerala Health Minister Veena George was not permitted to travel to Kuwait. Our intention was to coordinate the efforts and make sure the people of Kerala admitted to the hospitals there are… pic.twitter.com/fmseLVojHK
Karnataka BJP stalwart Yeddiyurappa 'untraceable' after non-bailable warrant in POCSO case
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has gone to an "undisclosed" location in New Delhi after a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him on Thursday in a case related to the sexual abuse of a minor girl.
Watch | BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi participated in the opening of Raja Parba, a 3-day festival celebrating womanhood that is celebrated across Odisha
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi participated in the opening of Raja Parba, a 3-day festival celebrating womanhood that is celebrated across Odisha. (13.06) pic.twitter.com/Y3esysRlVl
Sarangi said "Odisha's Raja Mahotsav is a very big festival. Our girl children and women enjoy during this festival. They are on holiday for three days. ... It is connected with our culture and heritage... Raja Mahotsav should be promoted everywhere..." (ANI)