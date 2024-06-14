Home
India Political Updates: 'Unfortunate Health Minister not allowed to travel to Kuwait,' Kerala Revenue Minister

Following the Lok Sabha election results and the new government formation, there are still some questions to be answered. Chief among them is whether Rahul Gandhi will represent Wayanad or Raebareli. While the Gandhi scion has said that his decision will make both constituencies happy, it is believed he is more likely to represent the Uttar Pradesh constituency, previously represented by his mother Sonia. There has been some buzz that Priyanka, who had not contested the general elections, might represent Wayanad, paving the way for the brother-sister duo to make their way into the Lower House of the Parliament. Meanwhile, Tamilisai Soundararajan denied any rumours of an inter-party feud, fueled by images of her and Shah together. Track this and more of the latest political updates only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 03:44 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 03:44 IST

The centre has reportedly denied permission to Kerala health minister Veena George to travel to Kuwait to coordinate arrangements for bringing back bodies of Keralites killed in the fire mishap.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has gone to an "undisclosed" location in New Delhi after a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him on Thursday in a case related to the sexual abuse of a minor girl. 

Sarangi said "Odisha's Raja Mahotsav is a very big festival. Our girl children and women enjoy during this festival. They are on holiday for three days. ... It is connected with our culture and heritage... Raja Mahotsav should be promoted everywhere..." (ANI)

India NewsIndian Politics

