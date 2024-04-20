JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Political Updates | 'One engine of so-called double-engine government is corruption, other is crime': Tejashwi hits out a NDA

Track the latest political developments with DH.
Last Updated 20 April 2024, 04:11 IST

Highlights
02:5320 Apr 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP skips 'self-rule', engaging with Pakistan over Kashmir in manifesto

02:5320 Apr 2024

DH Edit | PM is defending the indefensible

02:5320 Apr 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62% polling in Phase 1 amid violence in Manipur, West Bengal & shutdown call in Nagaland

04:1120 Apr 2024

Kerala Congress is 'pro-BJP,' alleges Kannur CPM candidate 

39 leaders in Kerala have already left the Congress and joined the BJP. The KPCC president himself is ready to join the saffron party
M V Jayarajan, CPM candidate from Kannur Lok Sabha seat
02:5420 Apr 2024

Tejashwi takes on NDA

One engine of their so-called double-engine government is corruption, other is crime
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
02:5320 Apr 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP skips 'self-rule', engaging with Pakistan over Kashmir in manifesto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), once a vociferous advocate of 'self-rule' and holding talks with Pakistan on Kashmir, has skipped both the demands in its election manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024.

In its manifesto, conspicuously absent is any mention of reclaiming Article 370. The omission, though subtle, speaks volumes, echoing the party’s internal struggle to reconcile its past with the shifting sands of the present.

Read more

02:5320 Apr 2024

DH Edit | PM is defending the indefensible

It is inappropriate on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue to defend, and even commend, the Electoral Bonds Scheme, which was struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme court in February this year.

The Prime Minister has said that the court’s decision has pushed contributions made to parties towards “black money,” referring to the system of political donations that prevailed before the bonds scheme was introduced in 2017.

Read more

02:5320 Apr 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62% polling in Phase 1 amid violence in Manipur, West Bengal & shutdown call in Nagaland

At least 62 per cent of 16.63 crore voters cast their votes in 102 constituencies on Friday, as India embarked on a mammoth exercise to elect a new Lok Sabha amid incidents of shooting and intimidation in ethnic-strife hit Manipur, sporadic clashes in West Bengal and shut down call leading to no one turning up for voting in six districts of Nagaland.

Read more

(Published 20 April 2024, 02:54 IST)
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

