India Political Updates | 'One engine of so-called double-engine government is corruption, other is crime': Tejashwi hits out a NDA

39 leaders in Kerala have already left the Congress and joined the BJP. The KPCC president himself is ready to join the saffron partyM V Jayarajan, CPM candidate from Kannur Lok Sabha seat
One engine of their so-called double-engine government is corruption, other is crimeRJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), once a vociferous advocate of 'self-rule' and holding talks with Pakistan on Kashmir, has skipped both the demands in its election manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024.
In its manifesto, conspicuously absent is any mention of reclaiming Article 370. The omission, though subtle, speaks volumes, echoing the party’s internal struggle to reconcile its past with the shifting sands of the present.
It is inappropriate on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue to defend, and even commend, the Electoral Bonds Scheme, which was struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme court in February this year.
The Prime Minister has said that the court’s decision has pushed contributions made to parties towards “black money,” referring to the system of political donations that prevailed before the bonds scheme was introduced in 2017.
At least 62 per cent of 16.63 crore voters cast their votes in 102 constituencies on Friday, as India embarked on a mammoth exercise to elect a new Lok Sabha amid incidents of shooting and intimidation in ethnic-strife hit Manipur, sporadic clashes in West Bengal and shut down call leading to no one turning up for voting in six districts of Nagaland.
