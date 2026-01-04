Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India preparing with full strength to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

'The 2030 Commonwealth Game will be held in India. India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympics,' said Modi.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 08:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsSports NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiOlympics

Follow us on :

Follow Us