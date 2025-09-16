India raids Jindal Saw, Maharashtra Seamless in antitrust case: Sources

<p>New Delhi: India's antitrust inspectors have conducted surprise raids at steel pipe makers Jindal SAW and Maharashtra Seamless in an alleged case of bid rigging, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The raids were conducted at the offices of Jindal SAW and Maharashtra Seamless in and around New Delhi on Monday, and the search operation has now concluded, the two sources said.</p>.<p><em>Reuters</em> was the first to report the antitrust raids, details of which are kept confidential in line with Competition Commission of India (CCI) rules.</p>.<p>CCI and the two companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment.</p>.<p>Shares of Jindal SAW dropped as much as 2.6% after the <em>Reuters</em> story on antitrust raids, while Maharashtra Seamless fell as much as 1.6% to its day's low in Tuesday's trade.</p>.Delhi Police Special Cell avert possible terror strike in India; arrest 5 suspects after multi-state raids .<p>Jindal SAW is part of India's OP Jindal Group, which has many businesses in the steel and power sectors.</p>.<p>The case was triggered by a complaint from the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in 2023, related to bidding of certain tenders by the steel pipe companies, the two sources said. ONGC did not respond to a request for comment.</p>.<p>A confidential government document from June 2024, seen by <em>Reuters</em>, showed ONGC made several submissions to the CCI over time in relation to the case, and the watchdog had sought details of its suppliers and vendors.</p>.<p>That month, ONGC was also asked to provide its "assessment of price behaviour in the market of seamless pipes", the document showed.</p>.<p>In such surprise raids, CCI inspectors typically collect documents and question officials present, and the case can go on for several months.</p>