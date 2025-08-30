Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India ready to deliver appropriate signal to Russia: Zelenskyy after dialling PM Modi

Zelenskyy also briefed Modi on his August 18 meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House that took place three days after Trump held a summit with Putin in Alaska.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 17:01 IST
India NewsWorld newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us