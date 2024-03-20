India ready to host 2036 Summer Olympics: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: India will leave no stone unturned in organising the Youth Olympics in 2030 and Summer Olympics in 2036, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thakur, speaking at the CNN-News18's Rising Bharat Summit, said the moment the bid starts, India will be ready to host the sporting events. "India is ready to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Summer Olympics," the senior BJP leader said.

"We are the world's fifth-largest economy, and we are also a country with enormous youth power. There is no bigger market for sports and expansion than India," he said.