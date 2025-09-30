Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India records close 4.5 lakh crimes against women in 2023: NCRB report

Telangana led in crime rate at 124.9 per lakh female population, ahead of Rajasthan at 114.8, Odisha at 112.4, Haryana at 110.3, and Kerala at 86.1.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsCrimeCrimes against womenwomensexual abuse

Follow us on :

Follow Us