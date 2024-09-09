India reports first confirmed mpox case

New Delhi: India on Monday reported its first confirmed Mpox case in a young male with the Union Health Ministry asserting that the individual carries a non-emergency variant of the virus and “there is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time.”

The ministry asked the states to ensure “undue panic” is not spread on monkeypox cases but they should remain alert and sensitise the healthcare workers to identify the symptoms of such infection.

“The previously suspected case of Mpox (monkeypox) has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade-2 in the patient,” a spokesperson said here.

The individual, a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing Mpox transmission, is undergoing treatment at an isolation facility at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or co-morbidities.