India says move against its diplomats in Canada linked to Justin Trudeau's domestic political agenda

<p>New Delhi: India on Monday alleged that the move to bring its diplomats in Canada within the ambit of its probe into the killing of Khalistani Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was linked to the domestic political agenda of North American nation’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.</p> <p>New Delhi alleged that Justin Trudeau’s government in Ottawa had consistently pandered to the anti-India separatist agenda in Canada “for narrow political gains”.</p> <p>Trudeau’s hostility to India has long been in evidence, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release issued in New Delhi on Monday even as the two sides expelled each other’s diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.</p>.India-Canada row escalates as both nations expel diplomats.<p>“In 2018, his visit to India, which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort. His Cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India. His naked interference in Indian internal politics in December 2020 showed how far he was willing to go in this regard,” the MEA alleged. “That his government was dependent on a political party, whose leader openly espouses a separatist ideology vis-à-vis India, only aggravated matters.”</p> <p>New Delhi went on to allege that under criticism for turning a blind eye to foreign interference in Canadian politics, Trudeau’s government had deliberately brought in India in an attempt to mitigate the damage. “This latest development targeting Indian diplomats is now the next step in that direction. It is no coincidence that it takes place as Prime Minister Trudeau is to depose before a Commission on foreign interference (on Wednesday).” the MEA stated.</p> <p>India alleged that the Trudeau government had consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten, and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. This has included death threats to them, and to Indian leaders. “All these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech. Some individuals who have entered Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship. Multiple extradition requests from the Government of India in respect of terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been disregarded,” the MEA stated in its press-release issued in New Delhi on Monday.</p>