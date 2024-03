India 'screwed up': How the US lobbied New Delhi to reverse laptop rules

India's IT ministry "understands they (India) screwed up. They admitted as much. American companies here have been hammering them about this," he wrote.

Coberly did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The US Embassy in New Delhi declined to comment on "private diplomatic communications", redirecting queries to the Indian government.

India's IT ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Tracking India's policy

In response to Reuters queries, Brendan Lynch, acting Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, said the USTR was satisfied that the current monitoring system so far had a minimal impact on trade but it was still closely tracking India's scrutiny of imported devices to make sure it was implemented in line with WTO obligations and was "not having a real negative impact on the trade relationship."

Goyal's Commerce Ministry said in a statement to Reuters that Tai "did raise some concerns" during their August meeting and New Delhi had "conveyed India's security concerns" at the time. It did not elaborate on why it reversed its decision or on the US emails.

Three Indian officials, including two from the Commerce Ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity since they were not authorised to comment, said New Delhi did not reverse its policy under any US pressure and took the call as it realised local manufacturing of laptops and tablets wasn't significant at this stage.

While Tai was on her New Delhi visit, a US embassy press officer in New Delhi wrote an email to colleagues flagging caution when US officials speak to the press - another sign of how sensitive New Delhi can be.

If asked about the laptops move, the US government's line is: "The (Indian) government has the right, and the responsibility, to design a trade policy that is responsive to the needs of the people of India", the email said.

The US State Department also expressed concerns about the policy.

"US firms perceived the move as highly protectionist and out of sync with the progress India has made in improving the investment environment," State Department official Timothy Wiley wrote in an email to USTR colleagues containing "talking points".

"Some US companies in India told us that they have been pushing their headquarters for greater manufacturing in India but were embarrassed by this unexpected measure."

The State Department declined to comment.

Modi has taken several decisions that have hit American firms - like forcing Mastercard and Visa to store data locally and forcing Amazon to comply with stringent rules for e-commerce which once disrupted its operations. But Indian authorities did not back off on such policies despite push back.

The emails reviewed by Reuters show HP told the USTR the laptop licensing "policy (and its goal)" is "very problematic".

"Despite our very wide Made in India portfolio, this would have significant impact on HP sales in India," its head of global policy and strategy, Amy Burke, wrote in an email.

HP did not respond to Reuters queries.