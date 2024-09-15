India sends urgent relief supplies to typhoon-hit Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam

New Delhi: India on Sunday sent urgent relief materials to Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam under an operation christened 'Sadbhav' to assist them in dealing with the impact of a major typhoon.

Various parts of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam have been reeling under massive floods after Typhoon Yagi, said to be Asia's most powerful storm this year, hit the three countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said 10 tonnes of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines were dispatched to Myanmar onboard Indian naval ship INS Satpura.