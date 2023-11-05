India should become world’s innovation hub: Former DRDO chief

Mangaluru: Dr G Satheesh Reddy, the former Chairman of India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister, emphasized the need for India to become the world's innovation hub. He delivered the 21st convocation address at NITK, Surathkal, where he encouraged the youth to develop state-of-the-art products that are both high-quality and cost-effective for the world. Dr Satheesh Reddy stated that innovation and technology are crucial for India to achieve a top position globally.

Dr Satheesh Reddy highlighted India's self-reliance in missile technology, with a wide range of missiles in its arsenal. He said India has achieved self-reliance in radars, aircraft, guns, communication systems, submarines, surface-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, and many other varieties of indigenously developed missiles.

Dr Satheesh Reddy said the 'Make in India' initiative launched by the government has created opportunities for the private sector to participate in manufacturing equipment in various sectors, including defence. He noted that many young entrepreneurs and startups have emerged in the country, driven by a globally competitive mindset. During the previous fiscal year, the Ministry of Defence exported equipment, arms, and ammunition worth Rs 16,000 crore, reflecting the world's confidence in India's defence technology, he said. He recollected that India's ability was tested during the Covid-19 pandemic when the country was tasked with manufacturing 30,000 ventilators within a short timeframe.

CSIR-NIIST Director Dr C Anandharamakrishnan stressed the need for scientific intervention to address issues related to health, food, the energy sector, and climate change in the country. “We need to work on energy, water and food security. To achieve Amrit Kaal by 2047, we need to work together and plan for the next 24 years,” he said.

NITK Director Prof. B Ravi mentioned that work on a lecture hall complex (D), an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and an elevated Sky track to connect both sides of the campus are currently in progress. Additionally, NITK's testing and consultancy services exceeded Rs five crore within a year, compared to less than Rs 3 crore in the previous fiscal year. NITK's student placement continues to be strong, with over 1500 students out of 1730 students securing placements at an average CTC of nearly Rs 16 lakh.