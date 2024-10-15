Home
India signs deal with US to procure 31 Predator drones for Rs 26K crore

The MQ-9B 'hunter killer' drones are being procured from US defence major General Atomics.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:39 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 07:39 IST
India NewsUnited StatesUS news

