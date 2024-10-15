India signs deal with US to procure 31 Predator drones for Rs 26K crore

<p>India has signed its deal with US to procure 31 Predator long-endurance drones, officials said, as per a report by <em>PTI.</em></p><p>The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had on October 9 approved the procurement of 31 Predator long-endurance drones from the US and indigenous construction of two nuclear-powered conventional submarines with an aim to significantly enhance India's military prowess.</p><p>The MQ-9B 'hunter killer' drones are being procured from US defence major General Atomics under the foreign military sales route at a total cost of around $3.1 billion.</p><p>The two submarines will be built at a cost of around Rs 40,000 crore, the people cited above said.</p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>