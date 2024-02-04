India stands for freedom of navigation, trade & commerce: Rajnath Singh

“The purpose of our growing power is to ensure a rules-based world order. We aim to stop illegal and unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region. The navy is stopping narcotics and human trafficking in this region. It is not only committed to stopping piracy but also to making this entire region peaceful and prosperous. INS Sandhayak will play a crucial role in achieving our objective. The intention with which the government is strengthening the navy will realise our destiny of becoming the promoters of world peace,” he said.