India subtly blames Sheikh Hasina govt for worsening situation in Bangladesh

New Delhi: India has subtly blamed Sheikh Hasina’s government itself for exacerbating the unrest in Bangladesh, even as the uncertainty over the next destination of the former prime minister of the neighbouring country persisted on Tuesday.

That Hasina only sought and received approval for coming to New Delhi temporarily was made clear by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who made almost identical statements on the situation in Bangladesh in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

He subtly criticized Hasina’s government, stating that the “decisions and actions” taken after the July 21 order of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh had “exacerbated the situation”.